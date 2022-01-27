As we previously informed you, this week the activities of the League of Legends Latin American League or ALL. It will be from January 29 that the meetings between the players of this MOBA at a professional level can be seen.

During LLA broadcasts you can earn drops for League of Legends

In view of that, it is worth knowing where they can be seen. Luckily, this year’s edition is going to have a fairly wide coverage, which extends beyond the usual channels.

ALL can be seen through several forms

The organizers highlighted ‘we are honored to continue collaborating with many allies who have accompanied us on the broadcasts of different adventures on Summoner’s Rift…’.

To the above, they added ‘[…]and we are very excited about all the dynamics and benefits that each one has for you’. That’s why they finished off by saying ‘we’re dying to tell you, but you’d better find out for yourselves’.

LLA is back and will have adjustments in its game format

The ‘allies’ they refer to are none other than Aztec TV in Mexico and Via X Esports From Chile. To those mentioned above are also added Trovo, Youtube Y Twitter.

It is in this way that fans of electronic sports and the ALL will be able to see the meetings of League of Legends in the way they prefer. That is, in front of your television, computer or mobile device. They can always be aware of the action.

In a few days the activities begin

The games of the ALL they start from 2:00 pm according to Mexico City time, 3:00 pm according to Colombia and Peru, and 5:00 pm in Chile and Argentina. The following links are a selection of channels where you can watch the matches:

LoL Esports Latin America:

Website

Youtube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Aztec TV:

Website

Youtube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Colombia signal:

Website

Youtube

Facebook

Twitter

Trovo:

Website

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

The teams participating in the ALL are Team Aze, Globant Emerald, Infinity, All Knights, Isurus, Estral, Rainbow7 Y XTEN. It should be noted that the meetings will be without an audience due to the current situation.

For more details about the format of the competition, we recommend reading the article we wrote earlier.