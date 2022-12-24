Ghantoot (Al Ittihad)

The Liwa and Jumeirah teams achieved the first victory in the opening of the New Year’s Polo Championship matches, organized by the Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the club, with a handicap rating of less than 4 joules, which will continue until next Friday, with the participation of 4 teams. His representative is in the Liwa, Jumeirah, Al Marmoom and Sir Bani Yas teams, which are held in a one-round league system that aims to increase friction for young citizens.

The victory of the Liwa team over Al Marmoom in a stadium at Sultan Bin Zayed Stadium came with a score of six and a half goals to five goals, taking advantage of the difference in the classification with a “handcap” score, which is one and a half goals. Ali Al Marri and Rayan Al Ajaji scored two goals for each of them, and Alexandra Filzer scored a goal .. and for the Al Marmoom team. Sheikha Alia Al Maktoum and Mohammed Khaled scored two goals each, and Pablo Urquiza scored one.

In the second match, the Jumeirah team defeated Sir Bani Yas 5-4, as the Jumeirah team advanced with two goals without a response, and Faris Al-Yabhouni and Youssef bin Dasmal scored two goals for each of them, and Al-Jedro Goland scored a goal, and the Sir Bani Yas team Nasser Al-Shamsi scored two goals, and a goal for Maryam Al-Hassani each. And Musaab Al-Wandawi, and referee Hugo Parabuchi refereed the opening round matches.

The matches of the second round of the preliminary round of the championship will resume tomorrow, with Jumeirah’s meeting with Al Marmoom, followed by the confrontation between Liwa and Sir Bani Yas, and the results of that round will determine the format of the final round.