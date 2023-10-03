Liverpool submitted an official request to listen to the dialogue that took place between the referees, while canceling a valid goal for the team against its host, London, in the English Premier League.

The team, which played with ten players after midfielder Curtis Jones was sent off in the 26th minute, succeeded in opening the scoring through its Colombian striker, Luis Diaz (34), but his goal was canceled due to offside, which was indicated by the “VAR”.

Two minutes later, Tottenham scored their first goal, then Liverpool equalized, and the London team added the second in time with friendly fire to emerge victorious 2-1.

However, after the end of the match, the Referees Association acknowledged that there was “a clear and frank human error, which should have led to a goal being awarded to Liverpool through the intervention of the mouse, but the latter did not intervene.”

The Daily Mail said that the league is scheduled to hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss Liverpool’s request and determine the date for releasing the audio recording, noting that a review of the incident is still ongoing.

However, the newspaper confirmed that there was pressure on the president of the association, former veteran referee Howard Webb, pushing him to withdraw from admitting the mistake, but it suggested that Liverpool would eventually obtain the score.

On Sunday, Liverpool confirmed in a statement with harsh and offensive words that it wanted to “explore the range of available options,” and considered that “it is clear that the laws of the game have not been applied correctly, which undermines sporting integrity.”

The Referees Association suspended VAR referees Darren England and Daniel Cook for the remainder of the seventh stage matches of the English Premier League, against the backdrop of the disallowed goal.

A number of officials at other clubs in the English Premier League are expressing their growing dissatisfaction with this controversy, with a feeling that Liverpool “must accept that mistakes occur,” according to the Independent newspaper.

While there was initial sympathy for Liverpool over the extent of the error, the strength of the club’s statement “disturbed other club officials,” according to the British newspaper.