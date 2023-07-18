Xiaomi is one of the manufacturers of Chinese origin that has gained great prestige in a few years. This is because their smartphones are characterized by having the best value for money. This has motivated more users to choose the company’s cell phones. founded by Lel Jun.

Despite the fact that these cell phones are relatively affordable for any pocket, sometimes choosing to buy Xiaomi online or in a store can make the difference between spending a fortune and saving a couple of thousand pesos.

This is what we can see Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 which has a significant price variation in Liverpool, Sambors and Sears stores. Due to the above, we have given ourselves the task of showing you in which store the cheapest Redmi Note 12 is located.

Sears: Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Lite (green) with 8GB RAM and 128 GB of storage has a price of $8,999.

Liverpool: Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Lite (green) with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage is priced at $12,885.

Sanborns: Xiaomi 12 Pro with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is priced at $24,999.

Based on the above, we can say that Sears is the store that offers the Xiaomi Remi Note 12 Lite at a lower price, followed by Liverpool and Samborns. This last store, which did not have the same cell phone tested in the first two stores in inventory.

Keep in mind that prices may vary over time, and it is always a good idea to check prices directly with the supplier or store where you are interested in making the purchase.

Features of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

6.55″ Screen Size with FULL HD+ Screen Resolution

Main camera: 108MP

Front camera: 32MP

Operating System Android 12, MIUI 13

Processor: Snapdragon 778G Adreno 642L GPU

Storage Capacity (GB)128

RAM: 8GB

Number of SIM2 Cards

SensorsAccelerometer

approach sensor

Light sensor

Magnetometer

Fingerprint sensor

