Liverpool confirmed this Thursday the signing of the Argentine Alexis MacAllister for 35 million pounds (about 40 million euros), plus some variables that could make the pass more expensive up to 60 million euros.

Mac Allister, whate won the last World Cup in Qatar with Argentina, arrives from Brighton & Hove Albion, a club where he has become one of the most established midfielders in the Premier League. His contract with the ‘Reds’ is five years long, until June 2028.

The man from Santa Rosa signed with Brighton in 2019 and went through two assignments in Argentina, with Argentinos Juniors and with Boca Juniors, before making his debut with the ‘Seagulls’ in 2020 and becoming a regular starter.

Now, Mac Allister, after a season in which he has won the World Cup and has led Brighton to the first European qualification in its history, as well as some FA Cup semifinals, makes the leap to one of the greats of England and will play for Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

“It’s amazing. It’s a dream come true. It’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started.” said Liverpool’s first signing this summer.

“I wanted to be here from the first day of preseason, so it’s perfect that everything is already closed. I really want to meet my teammates.”

The Argentine midfielder will complement a midfield that hasn Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara and Curtis Jones as main players. His landing at Liverpool coincides with the departure of Naby Keita, who never worked out, of Arthur Melo, who was prevented from playing by injuries, and of James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Of Irish and Scottish origins, Mac Allister, 24, has played more than a hundred matches in English football and has contributed 20 goals, a good number for a midfielder. In addition, he has played 16 times for the Albiceleste, including six games at the World Cup, where he scored a goal and provided an assist in the final against France.

“It’s been a fantastic year for me, with the World Cup and what we’ve achieved with Brighton, but now it’s time to think about Liverpool and try to become a better player and person every day,” added Mac Allister.

EFE