Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool FC is examining the chances of an appeal against the score after the serious video evidence breakdown in the 1:2 in Tottenham. The club is “examining the options available,” the Reds said. When the video referees made a serious mistake, the rules were not applied correctly and this led to a distortion of competition, Liverpool FC argued.

In the game at Tottenham Hotspur, a goal by Liverpool’s Luis Díaz in the 34th minute was wrongly disallowed for offside. The responsible referee association then admitted that this had been a “significant human error”.

Affected video referees removed

The video referee thought that the referee on the pitch had deemed Luis Díaz’s goal valid and therefore did not intervene. The referees in the stadium saw their actual offside decision confirmed. The scene fueled the debate about video evidence in English football. The affected video referees have been withdrawn from further assignments for the time being.

Classifying the breakdown as human error was “unacceptable,” wrote Liverpool FC. There must be an investigation into the events “with full transparency”. This is of great importance for the future decision-making process, which will affect all clubs. “Lessons must be learned to improve operations to ensure that situations like this can never happen again,” the statement continued.

Immediately after the game, coach Klopp was furious that it had been the “most unfair circumstances and craziest decisions”. In addition to the incorrectly disallowed goal, his team also received two dismissals.