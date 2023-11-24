Of Roberta D’Ambrosio

I am 19 years old and I recently had routine tests done: in addition to high cholesterol (215), transaminases are elevated: GOT at 68 (normal values ​​up to 38) and GPT at 113 (normal values ​​up to 40). I had an abdominal ultrasound and everything was fine. I would like to point out that ten days before the blood sample I did a test body building session with 5kg weights per arm. Can muscular effort affect transaminase values? And does cholesterol play a role?

He replies Roberta D’Ambrosiohead of Gastroenterology and Hepatology Clinics, Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Milan (GO TO THE FORUM)

The alteration of transaminase values ​​certainly requires further investigation or at least follow-up after some time. A persistent alteration of transaminase values ​​generally indicates chronic damage, the cause of which must be identified and – possibly – removed. Hypercholesterolemia, as well as hypertriglyceridemia and diabetes, can promote fat deposition (steatosis) in the liver, which results in metabolic liver disease (SLD, steatotic liver disease). In some cases the alteration of liver enzymes may be due to metabolic disorderswhich over time can favor the deposition of fibrosis and significant liver damage. See also There are 4.5 million deaths from cancers each year that could have been prevented

Exclude other causes However, in case of hypertransaminasemiaespecially if persistent, other causes of hepatitis must necessarily be excluded, including those viral (HBV and HCV), those associated with the consumption of alcohol and/or potentially toxic substances and, possibly, less common forms of liver disease. Although the physical exercise carried out before the blood tests can influence some blood parameters, in his case this option appears unlikely, since we would have observed a preponderant – or even isolated – increase in GOT values. Ultrasound can highlight the presence of steatosis, with limitations related to the operator, and signs of already advanced liver disease; unable to provide information on the etiology of the damage. In cases where fat deposits are limited, steatosis may not be detectable by ultrasound.

The risks of hepatitis B and C My advice is to repeat tests, including cholestasis tests

(ALP and gGT) and considering the possibility of control hepatitis B markers (HBsAg, anti-HBs, anti-HBc) and hepatitis C (anti-HCV), at least for public health reasons. The youngness of her and her implies that she has been vaccinated against hepatitis B (even if the effectiveness of this vaccine is not absolute) and reduces the risk of contact with HCV, which is currently transmitted – rarely – mostly through beauty treatments and tattoos/piercings in poorly controlled environments. Check with your doctor the need for a specialist hepatological examination. See also How is anaphylactic shock recognized? Symptoms and possible treatments

