According to the UN, damage to houses in the Gaza Strip is increasing rapidly. Since the beginning of January, around 9,000 buildings have been completely destroyed, almost 3,000 have been seriously damaged and around 8,000 have been slightly damaged, the UN satellite center Unosat reported on Thursday in Geneva, according to dpa. Since the beginning of the year there has been particularly much destruction in the districts of Khan Yunis and Gaza.

By the end of February, more than 31,000 buildings had been destroyed as a result of the war in the Gaza Strip. At the beginning of January there were a good 22,000. In addition, another 17,000 buildings were severely damaged and almost 41,000 were slightly damaged. Together, 35 percent of all buildings or 121,400 residential units are affected. At the beginning of January it was 30 percent and around 94,000 apartments.

Unosat refers to the latest analysis Satellite images from February 29, 2024. These were compared with recordings from May, September, October and November 2023 as well as from the beginning of January 2024. The satellite center is part of the UN Institute for Training and Research. It supports all UN organizations and UN member countries with the evaluation of satellite images if necessary.

Israel says it only wants to destroy the infrastructure of extremist groups, not civilian facilities, but says terrorists use hospitals, schools, mosques and residential buildings as targets hideouts and weapons depots or to operate from there.