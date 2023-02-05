Monday, February 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Live: this is how the 2023 National Road Championship progresses

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 5, 2023
in Sports
0


close

National Road Championship 2023

Kevin David Castillo was crowned champion this Saturday in the National Sub23 Road Cycling Championship held in Bucaramanga.

Kevin David Castillo was crowned champion this Saturday in the National U23 Road Cycling Championship held in Bucaramanga.

Nairo Quintana, ‘Superman’ López, Sergio Higuita and Esteban Chaves, among those who dispute the title.

See also  Nicolás Maduro receives a bronze replica of Maradona's left foot

This Sunday, February 5, takes place in Bucaramanga the elite test of 213 kilometers that will end the National Road Championship 2023.

Renowned Colombian cyclists such as Nairo Quintana, Miguel Ángel López, Sergio Higuita, Esteban Chaves and Daniel Felipe Martínez. Among the notable absentees are Egan Bernal and Rigoberto Urán.

(Also read: Sergio Higuita and Supermán López, for the throne of the route in the National Championship).

The test is in its third lap and the cyclists on the run increase the difference from the rest of the lot to one minute and 40 seconds.

The breakaway group, made up of five cyclists, dries up a one and a half minute lead over the peloton.

A first group of six cyclists breaks the group and stars in the first escape. Among them are Fabio Duarte, Brayan Hernández and Diego Ochoa.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Live #National #Road #Championship #progresses

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Saudi market retreated in the first sessions of the week.. and the Egyptian Stock Exchange rose

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result