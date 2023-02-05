Live: this is how the 2023 National Road Championship progresses

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Kevin David Castillo was crowned champion this Saturday in the National Sub23 Road Cycling Championship held in Bucaramanga.
Kevin David Castillo was crowned champion this Saturday in the National U23 Road Cycling Championship held in Bucaramanga.
Nairo Quintana, ‘Superman’ López, Sergio Higuita and Esteban Chaves, among those who dispute the title.
This Sunday, February 5, takes place in Bucaramanga the elite test of 213 kilometers that will end the National Road Championship 2023.
Renowned Colombian cyclists such as Nairo Quintana, Miguel Ángel López, Sergio Higuita, Esteban Chaves and Daniel Felipe Martínez. Among the notable absentees are Egan Bernal and Rigoberto Urán.
(Also read: Sergio Higuita and Supermán López, for the throne of the route in the National Championship).
The test is in its third lap and the cyclists on the run increase the difference from the rest of the lot to one minute and 40 seconds.
The breakaway group, made up of five cyclists, dries up a one and a half minute lead over the peloton.
A first group of six cyclists breaks the group and stars in the first escape. Among them are Fabio Duarte, Brayan Hernández and Diego Ochoa.
Around 8 in the morning, the 126 cyclists who compete in the elite men’s category of the National Road Championship left the Alfosno López stadium. The test will be a circuit of nine laps in Bucaramanga.
