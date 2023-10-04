Aguascalientes dresses up during the party Skull Festival 2023If you are traveling to enjoy this event, there are places that you cannot miss and that will complete the experience.

The Skull Festival It is one of the most anticipated festivities in the city ​​of Aguascalientes every year, in this edition It will take place from October 28 to November 5.

It stands out as one of the most recognized events in relation to the Day of the Deads in Mexico, for its program that offers a rich variety of cultural activities that will enrich your visit.

On November 2, as is tradition, the Parade will take place, which will take place both in the city center and on San Marcos Island. This colorful and themed parade is one of the highlights, where participants dress as skulls, catrinas and other characters, parading through the streets in a festive and joyful atmosphere.

During the Aguascalientes Skull Festival 2023, you can enjoy a wide range of activities. From concerts and altar competitions to events on the Island of Stars, museum exhibitions, recreational and recreational activities for boys and girls, music, theater and much more.

Places to visit at the Skull Festival in Aguascalientes

If you go on a trip to Aguascalientes to enjoy the Skull Festival you cannot miss the following sites:

San Marcos Island: This is the main venue of the festival and an ideal space to visit with the family. You can take a boat ride on its artificial lake, walk among green areas and enjoy exciting mechanical games.

Parades are held in the city (Photo: Facebook Felipe De Jesus Estrada)

Plaza de las Tres Centurias: Here you can learn about the city’s railroad history while exploring the old facilities. In addition, you can enter the gallery and enjoy cultural workshops.

National Museum of Death: Join the celebration of the Day of the Dead and explore the iconographic collection of death and funerary art in Mexico, presented in its ten rooms. Also, on your way, appreciate the work of the engraver Octavio Bajonero Gil.

There are different activities to commemorate the Day of the Dead (Photo: Facebook Felipe De Jesus Estrada)

José Guadalupe Posada Museum: This museum is the headquarters of the National Engraving Competition and houses more than 3 thousand pieces by various masters, including Posada, Manillas, Fors, Tamayo and others. Here you will also find workshops, screenings and cultural dissemination activities.

San Antonio Cenaduría: Popular entree for over forty years, here you can enjoy delicious dishes such as pozole, golden tacos, enchiladas or sopes starting at 6 p.m.

Explore the iconographic collection of death (Photo: National Museum of Death)

Historical Center: This is the main stage of the Skull Parade. You can wait for it in one of the cozy cafes on Madero Street.

Typical crafts: If you walk down Nieto Street, don’t miss the opportunity to purchase beautiful threadwork, embroidery and typical crafts.

This museum is the headquarters of the National Engraving Competition (Photo: José Guadalupe Posada Museum)

Tourist Tram: Explore the Plaza de la Patria and its surroundings by taking the Tourist Tram, which will take you through the main attractions of the hydro-warm capital.

Museum Discover: If you are traveling with children, head to the south of the city. Between interactive rooms, a playroom, a cactus garden, a radio and television set, workshops and the IMAX dome, children will find the ideal place to awaken their senses.