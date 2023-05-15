LIVE: Santa Fe vs. Huila, minute by minute

Santa Fe Much is at stake this Sunday night when they receive Atlético Huila in a match on date 19 of the round-robin phase.

(You may be interested: The sins that have almost eliminated Santa Fe: it is not only Harold Rivera’s fault)

The cardinal team arrives in crisis by removing their DT Harold Rivera for the bad results, after the defeat against Gerardo Bedoya.



He is out of the eight and that is why he is obliged to win this match if he wants to fight on the last date, when he visits Once Caldas.

Minute by minute

SPORTS