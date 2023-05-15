LIVE: Santa Fe vs. Huila, minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Santa Fe vs. Bucaramanga. Celebration of Jonathan Barboza
Mauricio Moreno. TIME
Santa Fe vs. Bucaramanga. Celebration of Jonathan Barboza
They face each other on date 19 of the League.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Santa Fe Much is at stake this Sunday night when they receive Atlético Huila in a match on date 19 of the round-robin phase.
(You may be interested: The sins that have almost eliminated Santa Fe: it is not only Harold Rivera’s fault)
The cardinal team arrives in crisis by removing their DT Harold Rivera for the bad results, after the defeat against
He is out of the eight and that is why he is obliged to win this match if he wants to fight on the last date, when he visits Once Caldas.
Minute by minute
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#LIVE #Santa #Huila #minute #minute
Leave a Reply