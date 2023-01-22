With video Willem van Hanegem: ‘Fans who misbehave during Classics never welcome in De Kuip’

Supporters of Feyenoord, who misbehaved against all calls in advance on Sunday during the Classic in the Kuip, will never have to enter the Kuip again as far as Willem van Hanegem is concerned. “They should no longer arrive with the idea that they are Feyenoord players. They simply have nothing to do here in De Kuip,” says the Feyenoord icon in the AD Willem & Wessel podcast.