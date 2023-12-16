FC Barcelona and Valencia go to rest with a 0-0 score in Stadio Mestalla. The opening phase was for the fierce home team, but Barcelona gradually gained more control over the match. That led to a number of opportunities for striker Robert Lewandowski, but no goals have been scored yet. Will Frenkie de Jong's team find the goal in the second act? Follow the second half from 10 p.m. in our live blog.