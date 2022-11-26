Argentina saw its 36-game unbeaten run end against world number 51 Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Today, Lionel Messi and co cannot lose to Mexico, which previously played 0-0 against Poland, because then it will be over for the two-time world champion. You can follow this crucial duel between Argentina and Mexico closely in our live blog.

