You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei.
The elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei.
The elected president takes the reins this Sunday. These are all the details.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
R I
Javier Mileia 53-year-old libertarian economist, He assumes the presidency of Argentina this Sunday decided to give him a “shock” treatment with which promises to get the country out of its agonizing economic crisisalthough it will need the support of the opposition.
Oblivious to traditional politics, which he disparagingly refers to as “the caste”, Milei will take the oath of office before Parliament, as is tradition, but he will make a speech to the citizens, who began to gather early in the square in front of the venue. of Congress with flags, soccer team t-shirts and banners.
The date is commemorative of the 40 years of the end of the last military dictatorship that began in 1976 and ended with the inauguration of President Raúl Alfonsín, on December 10, 1983.
🇦🇷 Asunción of Javier Milei: this will be the agenda of the president-elect.
📺 This Sunday I followed the minute by minute on LN+ with all the information and the best team. pic.twitter.com/ZtZhQSdljo
— La Nación Más (@lanacionmas) December 9, 2023
Several Latin American leaders attend Milei’s investiture, such as the Chilean Gabriel Boric and the Paraguayan Santiago Peña; and Europeans, among these the Ukrainian Volodimir Zelenski and the Hungarian Viktor Orban, in addition to the king of Spain, Felipe VI.
“We hope he is lucky, that he does well, that they let him do it, that is the most important thing. He receives a ruined country, in the last place,” Raúl Serenga, a 72-year-old retiree, told AFP.
What time is the presidential inauguration?
Javier Milei’s investiture ceremony in Argentina starts this Sunday at 11 am (local time in Argentina, 9 am in Colombia).
INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL
*With agencies
R I
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#LIVE #follow #details #presidential #inauguration #Javier #Milei #Argentina
Leave a Reply