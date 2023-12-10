Javier Mileia 53-year-old libertarian economist, He assumes the presidency of Argentina this Sunday decided to give him a “shock” treatment with which promises to get the country out of its agonizing economic crisisalthough it will need the support of the opposition.

Oblivious to traditional politics, which he disparagingly refers to as “the caste”, Milei will take the oath of office before Parliament, as is tradition, but he will make a speech to the citizens, who began to gather early in the square in front of the venue. of Congress with flags, soccer team t-shirts and banners.

The date is commemorative of the 40 years of the end of the last military dictatorship that began in 1976 and ended with the inauguration of President Raúl Alfonsín, on December 10, 1983.

🇦🇷 Asunción of Javier Milei: this will be the agenda of the president-elect. 📺 This Sunday I followed the minute by minute on LN+ with all the information and the best team. pic.twitter.com/ZtZhQSdljo — La Nación Más (@lanacionmas) December 9, 2023

Several Latin American leaders attend Milei’s investiture, such as the Chilean Gabriel Boric and the Paraguayan Santiago Peña; and Europeans, among these the Ukrainian Volodimir Zelenski and the Hungarian Viktor Orban, in addition to the king of Spain, Felipe VI.

“We hope he is lucky, that he does well, that they let him do it, that is the most important thing. He receives a ruined country, in the last place,” Raúl Serenga, a 72-year-old retiree, told AFP.

8am What time is the presidential inauguration? Javier Milei’s investiture ceremony in Argentina starts this Sunday at 11 am (local time in Argentina, 9 am in Colombia).

*With agencies