Live broadcast | Did Marin comment on the Hornet discussion? EU leaders gather for a summit

At the EU summit, the topics are competitiveness and Russia’s war of aggression. Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) was also asked about the heated Hornet debate in Finland.

of the EU political leaders gather on Thursday to thresh European competitiveness and Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. The two-day meeting will be held in Brussels.

Finland is represented at the summit by the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd). Marin is scheduled to answer reporters’ questions when he arrives at the meeting around 11:50 a.m. Marin was also asked about the heated Hornet discussion. According to information obtained by HS Ukraine has submitted a request to Finland for trilateral discussions regarding Hornet fighters between Finland, Ukraine and the United States.

Among others, the UN Secretary General will speak at the meeting Antonio Guterresvia video link the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and at Friday’s Euro Summit, the President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde.

The Euro Summit draws up strategic guidelines for the economic policy of the euro area. The summit of political leaders of the EU region, on the other hand, outlines guidelines for EU policy more broadly.