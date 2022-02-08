They remove her ovaries and freeze them to save her fertility, here’s the story of a little girl suffering from Edwig’s sarcoma

Inside the exceptional Meyer pediatric hospital in the city of Florence, one girl 10-year-old must start chemo. In light of this, the doctors decided to remove hers ovaries and freeze them in order to save his fertility. Let’s find out what it is about in detail.

This is the history of a little girl of 10 years which is suffering from a bad disease. Specifically, it is a Edwig’s sarcomaa malignant bone tumor with small round cells and a strong metastatic potential.

Because of the ugly illnessat only 10 years of age, the person concerned must undergo a chemotherapy treatment particularly harmful to her future fertility. In light of this, the doctors decided to remove the ovarian tissue to freeze it and then replant it after treatment.

This surgery took place at the Meyerthe pediatric hospital in Florence and found great success. These were the words of the doctors of the hospital:

The exceptionality of the intervention lies in the applied technique: the girl is in fact still in prepubertal age and for girls who have not yet had the menarche it is necessary to proceed with the removal of the ovaries through a minimally invasive surgery in laparoscopy

To contribute to the success ofintervention were the pediatric gynecology department and the pediatric cancer center and pediatric surgery of Meyer. Not only. The cooperation of the Medically Assisted Procreation Center of the Careggi hospital. The latter took care of the storage of the ovaries.

The words of Erica Bencini about the intervention on the 10-year-old girl

However, to leave some statements on the matter was also, Erica Benciniprofessional at the Pediatric gynecology del Meyer: