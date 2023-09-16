The technological gap is a fact, new products come onto the market year after year to respond to consumer needs. This has led, among other things, to items such as cell phones quickly becoming useless, such as smartphones that from September 15 will not support WhatsApp.

It is with this context that we will give you the complete list of Android and Apple IOS cell phones (iPhone) that due to their characteristics will not be able to meet the requirements of WhatsApp starting this Friday, September 15.

Do not be sad, this does not mean that the mobile phones mentioned below will be useless, of course. you will be able to download some less heavy applicationsjust forget about the messaging service owned by Meta (Mark Zuckerberg).

Without further explanation, let’s go to the list of cell phones:

Smartphones that will not have WhatsApp in September

iPhone

◉ iPhone SE

◉ iPhone 6S

◉ iPhone 6S Plus

Other smartphone brands

◉ Huawei Ascend G74

◉ Huawei Ascend Mate

◉ Huawei Ascend Dz

◉ LG Optimus F7

◉ LG Optimus L3 II Dual

◉ LG Optimus F5

◉ LG Optimus L5 II

◉ LG Optimus L5 II Dual

◉ LG Optimus L3 II

◉ LG Optimus L7 II Dual

◉ LG Optimus L7 II

◉ LG Optimus F6

◉ LG Enact

◉ LG Optimus L4 II Dual

◉ LG Optimus F3

◉LG Optimus L4 II

◉ LG Optimus L2 II

◉ LG Optimus F3Q

◉ Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

◉ Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

◉ Samsung Galaxy Trend II

◉ Sony Xperia M

◉Lenovo A820

◉ Archos 53 Platinum

◉ HTC Desire 500

◉ Caterpillar Cat B15

◉ Wiko Cink Five

◉ Wiko Darknight

◉ ZTE Grand S Flex

◉ ZTE V956

◉ ZTE Grand X Quad v987

◉ UMi X2

◉ Faea F1

◉THL W8

This is how WhatsApp started

WhatsApp is an instant messaging application that revolutionized mobile communication around the world.

Founded in 2009 by two former Yahoo employees, Brian Acton and Jan Koum, WhatsApp began as a modest project aimed at solving a common problem: the difficulty of staying in touch with friends and family in different parts of the world.

The inspiration for WhatsApp came from the personal experiences of Koum, who had emigrated from Ukraine to the United States.

The idea behind the app was simple but effective: provide a platform to quickly and easily send text messages, images and videos over your internet connection, thereby avoiding costly international SMS text messaging charges.

WhatsApp initially launched on Apple’s App Store in 2009, and its growth was explosive. As more people discovered its usefulness, the app quickly gained popularity and expanded to other mobile platforms such as Android and BlackBerry.

Over time, WhatsApp added new features such as voice and video calls, becoming a comprehensive communication application for millions of users around the world.