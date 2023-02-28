A gala organized by FIFA to honor the best of the best in the world of football, both in the women’s and men’s branches, Lionel Scaloni was chosen as the best coach of the year 2022 after having won the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and the Finalissima against Italy with the Argentine National Team. He shared a shortlist with two historic coaches such as Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola.
The coach born in Pujato, Province of Santa Fé, Argentina took command of the Argentine National Team for the 2019 Copa América and his path with the albiceleste team began with a third place in said tournament. Then from that moment on, there were only positive results for Lionel Messi’s team as they won the 2021 Copa América in Brazil, the Finalissima against Italy at Wembley and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Absolute madness and in between they also maintained an unbeaten record of 36 games, one away from the historical record held by the Italian National Team.
Scaloni stood out, mainly in the World Cup, for his ability to adjust tactically according to his rivals in order to find his weak point and exploit his team’s advantages. In addition, as could be seen after the conquest in Arab lands, the coach earned the respect and affection of his people, but also that of his colleagues and fans of this blessed sport.
It should be noted that prior to this gala, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) made official the extension of his contract until the close of the next World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026 after certain tensions that made this negotiation long.
Now, after more than three years in office, he was chosen as The Best.
