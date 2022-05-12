It is no secret to anyone that Lionel Messi is one of the most recognized soccer players. He has received awards such as the Ballon d’Or and the FIFA World Player of the Year award.

And although sportingly his last season with the Paris Saint-Germain team has not been the best, the player managed to position himself as the highest paid athlete in the world.

According to the Forbes ranking, Lionel heads the list for the second time and manages to take the place of figures such as the martial arts fighter Conor McGregor and the basketball player LeBron James.

In fact, the soccer player’s earnings rose to 130 million dollars, ranking as number 1 on the list.

It is important to mention that during the last season, it is estimated that the player’s salary decreased by about 22 million dollars. However, it had an increase in income from sponsors.

The millionaire figure would be made up of 75 million dollars (more than 300 billion pesos) for the contract that binds him to Paris Saint Germain and 55 million dollars (more than 220 billion pesos) related to sponsors.

Some of the sponsors that the athlete has are: France. Socios.com, Adidas, Pepsi, Budweiser and Hard Rock International.

Added to this, according to the aforementioned magazine, the man launched his own clothing line and opened his first point of sale, Messi Store, in 2019 in Barcelona.

Ranking with the 10 highest paid athletes, according to Forbes

1. Lionel Messi, $135 million a year.

2. LeBron James, $121 million a year.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo, 115 million dollars a year.

4. Neymar, 95 million dollars a year.

5. Stephen Curry, $92.8 million a year.

6. Kevin Durant, $92.1 million a year.

7. Roger Federer, $90.7 million a year.

8. Canelo Álvarez, $90 million a year.

9. Tom Brady, $83 million a year.

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo, $80 million a year.

