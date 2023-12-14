Argentina woke up to good news: Lionel Messi was announced as a finalist for The Best awards for the best player in the world awarded annually by Fifa in a shortlist that also includes the Norwegian Erling Haaland and Frenchman Kylian Mbappé.

Winner of the award last year, the captain of the Argentine national team was recognized as one of the most outstanding in men's football in the period covered between December 19, 2022 and August 20, 2023. The winner will be announced at a ceremony in London on January 15, 2024.

In the seven previous editions, the award for best footballer was always distributed between four players. Messi won it twice (2022 and 2019) like Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski, who were not on the list of 12 candidates this year. In this way, if Leo adds third, he will also become the most successful in The Best. Julián Álvarez also appeared on the preliminary roster.

#TheBest FIFA Men's Player Finalists! 🏆🤩 🇳🇴 Erling Haaland

🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappe

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi Learn more about the final three. 👀🧵 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 14, 2023

Linda is nominated for The Best for best player

Linda Caicedo had a dream 2023 and Fifa rewarded her performance by nominating her for The Best award. The 18-year-old forward is part of the shortlist of three finalists who will compete for the award that recognizes the best soccer player of the year

This Thursday Fifa announced the players who will compete in the most coveted individual game and Linda Caicedo is one of the protagonists. She was nominated along with the Spanish Jennifer Hermoso and Aitana Bonmatí, world champions with their national team in Australia and New Zealand 2023.

Technicians and archers nominated for The Best

In addition, this Tuesday Fifa announced the three candidates for the best goalkeeper award. They will be the Brazilian Ederson, from Manchester City, the Belgian Thibaut Courtois, from Real Madrid, and the Moroccan Bono, formerly of Sevilla, today in Al-Hilal.

It is worth noting that last September, the parent entity of world football announced the list of five finalists, among which Emiliano Dibu Martínez, the last winner, no longer included.

As for the technicians, Pep Guardiola and the italians Simone Inzaghi and Luciano Spalletti They are the finalists for The Best award for best coach in 2023, an award in which in the last edition it was won by Lionel Scaloni, who on this occasion will be absent in the dispute for the award.

Nominated for best player

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Kylian Mbappé (PSG)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Nominated for best coach

Pep Guardiola (Spain – Manchester City)

Simone Inzaghi (Italy – Inter)

Luciano Spalletti (Italy – Napoli)

Nominated for best player

Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

​Jennifer Hermoso (Pachuca)

Nominated for best goalkeeper

Bonus (Morocco – Seville and Al Hilal)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium – Real Madrid)

Ederson (Brazil – Manchester City)

With information from La Nación de Argentina (GDA).

