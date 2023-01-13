After the excellent public reception for the LinkBuds earphones and their particular “circle” structure, Sony has launched a new model of true wireless headphones based on the same smart features, but with a more classic form factor. The LinkBuds S are available in various colors, but it is in particular the Earth Blue variant that is interesting: the case and the earphones are in fact made of recycled resin, obtained from plastic bottles. Sony announces that for every unit of LinkBuds S sold, 2 dollars will be donated to activities for the conservation of marine ecosystems. That means each purchase will help protect nearly 58,824 square meters of ocean, according to Sony. They cost 180 euros and are compatible with all mobile operating systems and more. In fact, in all the colors available, the LinkBuds S support the multipoint Bluetooth connection, which allows you to connect two devices at the same time. For example, if your PC is playing a playlist and your smartphone receives a phone call, the system automatically switches to the call, without having to use your hands or reset the connection.

Equipped with active noise cancellation and high-resolution sound, they are the lightest headphones in their category: just 4.8 grams per earphone. The ergonomics are decidedly good, the ear tips adaptable to the size of the ear since there are different sizes included in the package. And as for ambient sounds, the LinkBuds S can automatically switch between noise cancellation and transparency mode, depending on where you are and what you’re doing. In fact, the headphones offer an automatic management system for this function, adjustable with the Sony app, which always works very well and allows you to forget to set the listening mode according to the occasion. The regulation is therefore smart, works very well, and learns over time: as the days go by, the function detects the user’s behavior and recognizes frequently visited places, such as the workplace or favorite bar, customizing the sound according to the situation. In addition, the headphones reproduce 3D audio with compatible devices and even support some audio functions related to augmented reality, for example with sound coming from all directions in AR-based video games.

As for listening to music, the LinkBuds S offer a 5mm driver with a high elasticity diaphragm, always returning powerful bass and crystal clear vocals, with rich and powerful audio in the medium frequencies. They support high-resolution wireless audio using LDAC, the audio coding technology pioneered by Sony. LDAC transmits about three times as much data as conventional Bluetooth audio, and returns a quality even closer to what can be obtained with wired headphones. In addition, DSEE Extreme artificial intelligence restores compressed digital music files in real time, dynamically recognizing instruments, genres and elements of each song. Finally, for controls on both music and calls, the earphones interface with the Headphones Connect app on iOS and Android, to set up the headphones and control their functions. If you use Spotify, the earphones support the Spotify Tap function to pick up playback where we left off without having to touch your smartphone. They support Google’s Fast Pair function, which is useful for finding the headphones by emitting a sound or by checking the last position recorded in Google’s Find My Device from your smartphone. Ultimately, they have all the smart features you could want and really good sound quality, making them one of the best choices on the market for Android and Windows users, although they also run smoothly on Apple operating systems.