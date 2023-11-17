Everything is ready for the grand finale of the Miss Universe 2023 and the candidates from various parts of the world continue preparing until hours before their participation in the most important gala of the beauty pageant. Thus, there is little time left to meet the absolute winner and if you want to follow the details of this event of great magnitude, in this note we will tell you how you can do it. Furthermore, in The Entertainment Republic You will know all the incidents in the night of universal beauty.

Miss Universe 2023: date and times

The final of Miss Universe 2023 will be this Saturday, November 18 and will take place at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium in San Salvador, El Salvador. You can see the full show at these times.

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Costa Rica: 7.00 pm

El Salvador: 7.00 pm

Guatemala: 7.00 pm

Nicaragua: 7.00 pm

Honduras: 7.00 pm

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Panama: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Dominican Republic: 9.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 10.00 pm

Brazil: 10.00 pm

Paraguay: 10.00 p.m. m

Spain: 1.00 am (November 19).

On which channels will the Miss Universe 2023 reign be broadcast?

The choice of the new winner of Miss Universe It will be broadcast on the Telemundo network and the Universo channel, in the United States. But they will not be the only alternatives, because in Latin America you can tune in via Telemundo International and USA Network.

Where to stream the beauty pageant?

So that the followers of Miss Universe 2023 do not miss the final of this edition, the Peacock streaming platform will broadcast the last instance of the beauty pageant.

Candidates who will appear at Miss Universe 2023 from El Salvador

Bryoni Govender – Miss South Africa

Endi Demneri – Miss Albania

Helena Bleicher – Miss Germany

Ana Bárbara Coimbra – Miss Angola

Yamile Dajud – Miss Argentina

Karol Croes – Miss Aruba

Moraya Wilson – Miss Australia

Melissa Ingraham – Miss Bahamas

Lujane Yacoub – Miss Bahrain

Emilie Vansteenkiste – Miss Belgium

Amaro Bo – Miss Burma

Estefany Rivero – Miss Bolivia

Maria Brechane – Miss Brazil

Yuliia Pavlikova – Miss Bulgaria

John Sotina – Miss Cambodia

Issie Princesse – Miss Cameroon

Madison Kvaltin – Miss Canada

Celeste Viel – Miss Chile

Camila Avella – Miss Colombia

So-Yun Kim – Miss South Korea

Lisbeth Valverde – Miss Costa Rica

Andrea Erjavec – Miss Croatia

Kim Rossen – Miss Curacao

Nikoline Hansen – Miss Denmark

Athenea Pérez – Miss Spain

Mohra Tantawy – Miss Egypt

Delary Stoffers – Miss Ecuador

Noelia Voigt – Miss United States

Paula Joukanen – Miss Finland

Diane Leyre – Miss France

Jessica Page – Miss United Kingdom

Marielia Zaloumi – Miss Greece

Michelle Cohn – Miss Guatemala

Diana Hinestrosa – Miss Equatorial Guinea

Lisa Narine – Miss Guyana

Zuheilyn Clemente – Miss Honduras

Tünde Blága – Miss Hungary

Ileann Powery – Miss Cayman Islands

Ashellica Fahie – Miss British Virgin Islands

Shweta Sharda – Miss India

Fabiënne Groeneveld – Miss Indonesia

Aisah Akorede – Miss Ireland

Lilja Sif Pétursdóttir – Miss Iceland

Carmen Panepinto – Miss Italy

Jordanne Levy – Miss Jamaica

Rio Miyazaki – Miss Japan

Tomiris Zair – Miss Kazakhstan

Arbesa Rrahmani – Miss Kosovo

Akylai Kalberdieva – Miss Kyrgyzstan

Phaimany Lathsabanthao – Miss Laos

Kate Alexeeva – Miss Latvia

Maya Aboul Hosn – Miss Lebanon

Serena Lee – Miss Malaysia

Ella Portelli – Miss Malta

Tatiana Beauharnais – Miss Mauritius

Melissa Flores – Miss Mexico

Namuunzul Batmagnai – Miss Mongolia

Jameela Uiras – Miss Namibia

Jane Dipika Garrett – Miss Nepal

Sheynnis Palacios – Miss Nicaragua

Mitchel Ihezue – Miss Nigeria

Julie Tollefsen – Miss Norway

Erica Robin – Miss Pakistan

Natasha Vargas – Miss Panama

Elicena Andrada – Miss Paraguay

Rikkie Kollé – Miss Netherlands

Camila Escribens – Miss Peru

Michelle Dee – Miss Philippines

Angelika Jurkowianiec – Miss Poland

Karla Guilfú – Miss Puerto Rico

Marina Machete – Miss Portugal

Mariana Downing – Miss Dominican Republic

Vanesa Svedova – Miss Czech Republic

Margarita Golubeva – Miss Russia

Earlyca Frederick – Miss Saint Lucia

Isabella García-Manzo – Miss El Salvador

Priyanka Announces – Miss Singapore

Kinga Puhova – Miss Slovakia

Lorena Santen – Miss Switzerland

Angelina Usanova – Miss Ukraine

Anntonia Porsild – Miss Thailand

Faith Gillezeau – Miss Trinidad and Tobago

Diana Silva – Miss Venezuela

Quynh Hoa Bui – Miss Vietnam

Brooke Bruk-Jackson – Miss Zimbabwe.

Who won Miss Universe 2022?

The winner of Miss Universe 2022 was the representative of the United States, R’Bonney Gabriel. She will be in charge of handing over the crown to the new queen who will be chosen this November 18.

Candidate from the United States won Miss Universe 2022. Photo: Miss Universe

