Everything is ready for the grand finale of the Miss Universe 2023 and the candidates from various parts of the world continue preparing until hours before their participation in the most important gala of the beauty pageant. Thus, there is little time left to meet the absolute winner and if you want to follow the details of this event of great magnitude, in this note we will tell you how you can do it. Furthermore, in The Entertainment Republic You will know all the incidents in the night of universal beauty.
Miss Universe 2023 LIVE, via Telemundo: date, time and how to watch the beauty pageant ONLINE AND FREE
Miss Universe 2023: date and times
The final of Miss Universe 2023 will be this Saturday, November 18 and will take place at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium in San Salvador, El Salvador. You can see the full show at these times.
- Mexico: 7.00 pm
- Costa Rica: 7.00 pm
- El Salvador: 7.00 pm
- Guatemala: 7.00 pm
- Nicaragua: 7.00 pm
- Honduras: 7.00 pm
- Peru: 8.00 pm
- Colombia: 8.00 pm
- Panama: 8.00 pm
- Ecuador: 8.00 pm
- Bolivia: 9.00 pm
- Venezuela: 9.00 pm
- Dominican Republic: 9.00 pm
- Puerto Rico: 9.00 pm
- Argentina: 10.00 pm
- Chile: 10.00 pm
- Uruguay: 10.00 pm
- Brazil: 10.00 pm
- Paraguay: 10.00 p.m. m
- Spain: 1.00 am (November 19).
On which channels will the Miss Universe 2023 reign be broadcast?
The choice of the new winner of Miss Universe It will be broadcast on the Telemundo network and the Universo channel, in the United States. But they will not be the only alternatives, because in Latin America you can tune in via Telemundo International and USA Network.
Where to stream the beauty pageant?
So that the followers of Miss Universe 2023 do not miss the final of this edition, the Peacock streaming platform will broadcast the last instance of the beauty pageant.
Candidates who will appear at Miss Universe 2023 from El Salvador
- Bryoni Govender – Miss South Africa
- Endi Demneri – Miss Albania
- Helena Bleicher – Miss Germany
- Ana Bárbara Coimbra – Miss Angola
- Yamile Dajud – Miss Argentina
- Karol Croes – Miss Aruba
- Moraya Wilson – Miss Australia
- Melissa Ingraham – Miss Bahamas
- Lujane Yacoub – Miss Bahrain
- Emilie Vansteenkiste – Miss Belgium
- Amaro Bo – Miss Burma
- Estefany Rivero – Miss Bolivia
- Maria Brechane – Miss Brazil
- Yuliia Pavlikova – Miss Bulgaria
- John Sotina – Miss Cambodia
- Issie Princesse – Miss Cameroon
- Madison Kvaltin – Miss Canada
- Celeste Viel – Miss Chile
- Camila Avella – Miss Colombia
- So-Yun Kim – Miss South Korea
- Lisbeth Valverde – Miss Costa Rica
- Andrea Erjavec – Miss Croatia
- Kim Rossen – Miss Curacao
- Nikoline Hansen – Miss Denmark
- Athenea Pérez – Miss Spain
- Mohra Tantawy – Miss Egypt
- Delary Stoffers – Miss Ecuador
- Noelia Voigt – Miss United States
- Paula Joukanen – Miss Finland
- Diane Leyre – Miss France
- Jessica Page – Miss United Kingdom
- Marielia Zaloumi – Miss Greece
- Michelle Cohn – Miss Guatemala
- Diana Hinestrosa – Miss Equatorial Guinea
- Lisa Narine – Miss Guyana
- Zuheilyn Clemente – Miss Honduras
- Tünde Blága – Miss Hungary
- Ileann Powery – Miss Cayman Islands
- Ashellica Fahie – Miss British Virgin Islands
- Shweta Sharda – Miss India
- Fabiënne Groeneveld – Miss Indonesia
- Aisah Akorede – Miss Ireland
- Lilja Sif Pétursdóttir – Miss Iceland
- Carmen Panepinto – Miss Italy
- Jordanne Levy – Miss Jamaica
- Rio Miyazaki – Miss Japan
- Tomiris Zair – Miss Kazakhstan
- Arbesa Rrahmani – Miss Kosovo
- Akylai Kalberdieva – Miss Kyrgyzstan
- Phaimany Lathsabanthao – Miss Laos
- Kate Alexeeva – Miss Latvia
- Maya Aboul Hosn – Miss Lebanon
- Serena Lee – Miss Malaysia
- Ella Portelli – Miss Malta
- Tatiana Beauharnais – Miss Mauritius
- Melissa Flores – Miss Mexico
- Namuunzul Batmagnai – Miss Mongolia
- Jameela Uiras – Miss Namibia
- Jane Dipika Garrett – Miss Nepal
- Sheynnis Palacios – Miss Nicaragua
- Mitchel Ihezue – Miss Nigeria
- Julie Tollefsen – Miss Norway
- Erica Robin – Miss Pakistan
- Natasha Vargas – Miss Panama
- Elicena Andrada – Miss Paraguay
- Rikkie Kollé – Miss Netherlands
- Camila Escribens – Miss Peru
- Michelle Dee – Miss Philippines
- Angelika Jurkowianiec – Miss Poland
- Karla Guilfú – Miss Puerto Rico
- Marina Machete – Miss Portugal
- Mariana Downing – Miss Dominican Republic
- Vanesa Svedova – Miss Czech Republic
- Margarita Golubeva – Miss Russia
- Earlyca Frederick – Miss Saint Lucia
- Isabella García-Manzo – Miss El Salvador
- Priyanka Announces – Miss Singapore
- Kinga Puhova – Miss Slovakia
- Lorena Santen – Miss Switzerland
- Angelina Usanova – Miss Ukraine
- Anntonia Porsild – Miss Thailand
- Faith Gillezeau – Miss Trinidad and Tobago
- Diana Silva – Miss Venezuela
- Quynh Hoa Bui – Miss Vietnam
- Brooke Bruk-Jackson – Miss Zimbabwe.
Who won Miss Universe 2022?
The winner of Miss Universe 2022 was the representative of the United States, R’Bonney Gabriel. She will be in charge of handing over the crown to the new queen who will be chosen this November 18.
