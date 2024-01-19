In this edition of Enlace Andino, from Venezuela, we address the dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the territory of Essequibo, an area of ​​about 159,000 square km and rich in natural resources, oil and other minerals. Although both countries have claimed the territory for more than 180 years, at the end of 2023 tension arose due to the possibility of a war that put the international community on alert.

