The lack of new cars in stock at dealerships has forced Russians to pre-order without knowing the exact price or delivery time. Some of the buyers standing in long queues for cars will have to wait until 2023 for the coveted model, writes “Russian newspaper”.

According to experts, in 2022 the demand for new cars will significantly exceed supply. Dealers have fewer cars, and waiting times for new deliveries are growing against the backdrop of a global shortage of microchips – almost all cars released from factories are immediately sent to customers. Alarm-Motors predicted that the fall in sales in the first quarter of this year could reach 20 percent. Grow, according to experts, in the next six months will be only the leading Chinese brands.

Related materials:

Avilon Group of Companies noted that the demand for new cars revived immediately after the New Year. Traditionally, in January, car prices increase by an average of three percent due to inflation and a change in the model range. However, the cost of last year’s cars from stock remains the same, so there are many who want to take advantage of the last opportunity to buy a car profitably.

The experts explained that in Russia the problem with the availability of cars was exacerbated by the holidays. On holidays, car factories stopped conveyors, and dealerships continued to work. Market participants hope that by the middle of the year the auto industry will be able to overcome the shortage of components and restore supply to 2021 levels.

Earlier, Russians were advised to refuse to buy a new car from the salon in favor of a used car. Experts noted that a car can be purchased at dealerships only with surcharges and extra charges, and when selling, the owner risks losing up to half of the funds, not counting the overpayment on the loan. While old cars lose minimal value when reselling after a few years.