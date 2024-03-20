Linda Caicedo It is a figure in the real Madrid and it is a secret to no one that it has stood out in the Colombia selection, which has given it the opportunity to be closely followed by several clubs around the world.

Real Madrid is second in the women's tournament Spain and Caicedo has been key in the functioning of the team, which aspires to be the champion, although it has strong rivals such as Barcelona.

It is a great option

In Spain he is already a figure and in the world he has earned enormous respect. She has been nominated for the best goal of last year and the best player on the planet, nothing for free, everything earned with her great work in the World Cup competitions.

Her abilities with the ball, her dribbling and her goals have led her to be that player that every team would like to have and now they have noticed her in the Braclays Womens Super Leagueaccording to information leaked by his own environment.

Good price

It is said that the Manchester City He follows his steps very closely and wants to have him on his team, although neither party has confirmed it.

Media like Soccerdona sThey point out that City is one of the English teams that could claim the Colombian forward, since it has aroused great interest due to what she has shown on the field.

There is even talk of the figure that Madrid will ask for to let the Colombian go, which would be around 2 million euros.