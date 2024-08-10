Well, we knew it was going to happen. The Snow White live action wasn’t going to be the only thing that would come out of Disney Studios From D23, the announcement was also made Lilo and Stitchbut, just showing us a glimpse of experiment 626.

In the middle of D23 2024 a small teaser was released that announced to us that the live action of Lilo and Stitch It will be released in 2025. To get us a little excited, they showed us what little Stitch will look like.

It’s too early to judge the animation, but the “realistic” design is up for debate. Let’s just say that Stitch received a respectful treatment very similar to that given to the Pokémon in the Detective Pikachu movie.

Now we just have to wait for a more complete preview of this project about which we know little. Just as a fact, Stitch’s video, which lasts barely 10 seconds, already has 437 thousand views, which indicates that people did see it and expectations will be very high.

What do you think of this presentation? Do you think the movie will be worth watching?

What do we know about the live action Lilo and Stitch movie?

The live action of Lilo and Stitch will be released sometime in theaters around the world in 2025. The film will star Chris Sanders (the voice of Stitch), Maia Kealoha (Lilo & Stitch), Sydney Agudong (Nani), Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrerey, and Courtney B. Vance.

The film is being produced by Walt Disney Pictures, Rideback and Blue Koala Pictures, Inc. Dean Fleischer Camp will direct and Chris Kekaniokalani Bright will write the script.

