the senator lilly tellez ironized about the illegal arrival of Americans, after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that the “American dream” is no longer sought, but the “mexican dream”, for social support programs for older adults.

On her Twitter account, PAN member Lilly Téllez took up the statements of AMLOwho indicated that the Pensions for the elderly have achieved the “Mexican dream”replacing the “American dream”, where migrants seek a better quality of life in the United States.

In this sense, Lilly Téllez indicated that now it would be the Americans who will seek to illegally cross the border with Mexico, to reach the “Mexican dream”, in addition to asking that they notify the citizens in Mexico that they no longer risk their lives by cross the edge.

“Sure, that’s why tens of thousands of Americans are trying to cross the border into Mexico illegally. And notify tens of thousands of Mexicans to no longer risk their lives fleeing from Mexico to the US,” he wrote in his tweet.

“Mexican dream”

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He assured that now migrants will seek the “Mexican dream”, instead of the “American dream”, due to the pensions that are delivered by his government to the elderly.

In this sense, they would no longer seek to reach the United States as in the past, but to Mexico, where they considered there are better opportunities for migrants.

“A few days ago they told me that in San Francisco a countryman -who has his taco shop- told another countryman: Let’s go to Mexico! that the ‘American dream’ or nothing, now it is the ‘Mexican dream, they are already giving pensions for the elderly and there is work, ”he mentioned in one of his morning conferences.