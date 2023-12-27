Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

A moderate earthquake shakes Croatia in the morning. Residents say they woke up to a loud bang.

Čiovo – “This is the scariest thing that can happen to you right after you wake up,” said a Split resident. He was also woken up rudely in the early morning of December 27th. The Dalmatian region in Croatia recorded a moderate earthquake. At 6:31 a.m. the seismological service recorded the event. The epicenter was near the island of Čiovo on the Adriatic-Coast, three kilometers south of the city of Trogir.

Earthquake affects several cities on the Adriatic coast

The strength of the earthquake reached 3.0 on the Richter scale. On the European Macroseismic Scale it is classified as Stage IV of XII. Despite its low strength, it was clearly felt in the flat region.

The Croatian island of Čiovo on the Adriatic coast is considered the epicenter of the earthquake © IMAGO/Dalibor Brlek

The Split-Dalmatia region, a popular tourist destination, felt the strongest tremors. Places such as Kaštel Stari, Trogit, Kaštel Kambelovac and Marina recorded a moderate earthquake. Even in Progmet, which is twelve kilometers from the epicenter, there were reports Volcano Discovery slight tremor effects noticeable.

Residents of the Adriatic region woken up in the morning by earthquakes

Residents share their experiences online. “I was lying in my bed when suddenly the room started shaking vertically for a few seconds. This woke me up immediately,” writes a user from Trogir. Another user from the region writes: “There was a loud noise and the house shook.”

A user from Kaštel Stari also described the effects: “It felt like a lightning strike.” A resident from Kaštel Novi writes: “A single, strong blow, like a distant car accident or an explosion. You could feel it on the ground floor. There was no build-up or hum before the quake.” A resident of Seget Donji describes the event to the daily newspaper Slobodna Dalmacija as violent: “Like an explosion, short but powerful”.

Earthquakes occur repeatedly in Croatia. It hit particularly hard several cities in the center of the country in 2020. In August 2023, there were two earthquakes on one day in the village of Hrastovica, four kilometers south of the city of Petrinj.

