SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announce two cameos for Like a Dragon: Ishin!spin-off of the series Yakuza coming next February 17th in the West. It’s about Kenny Omegalegendary pro wrestler and executive vice president of All Elite Wrestlingas well as the actor Rahul Kohliwho starred in Netflix series iZombie, Midnight Mass, The Hunting of Bly Manor.

These are two of six special guests who will help Sakamoto Ryōma in the form of Soldier cards within the game. All Special Soldier Cards will be released as free DLC and more guests will be revealed in the coming days.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! will be launched on February 17 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and the Windows Store. Below are two videos featuring Kenny Omega and Rahul Kohli.

All Elite Wrestling icon Kenny Omega and Midnight Mass actor Rahul Kohli will make a cameo appearance in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Two Yakuza fans will join Ryoma to pave the way for the revolution, with four more to be announced soon

Kenny Omega and Rahul Kohli join Ryoma’s cause in the form of Soldier Cards. Soldier Cards are a combat feature that grants temporary but devastating boosts and special abilities when activated in real-time during battle. Players can collect their favorite Soldier Cards, which feature abilities and characters from across the universe Yakuza And Like a Dragon, and raise its level. Rely on the strength of Kenny Omega and Rahul Kohli to turn the tide of battle in an instant!

Kenny Omega and Rahul Kohli are two of six special guests who will don the robes of the Shinsengumi and flank the player with their iconic abilities. In the coming days, on Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Twitter profile @RGGStudio , four more Cameo Soldier Cards will be revealed. All Special Guest Soldier Cards will be available globally as free downloadable content starting in Early Access on February 17.

Essence of one-winged angel

A vigorous fighter who has traveled through space, time and reality to serve the Shinsengumi. His elite abilities are said to summon even the stars.

Skills: Knocks down enemies with the swings of his angel wing.

Essence of Firestorm

A chivalrous fighter who has traveled through space, time and reality to serve the Shinsengumi. He uses his experience in law enforcement to keep the peace.

Skills: Incinerates enemies with fiery waves of rage and justice.

“I’m a fan of the series Like a Dragon for years, and to be immortalized forever in Like a Dragon: Ishin!, the latest chapter in one of the most iconic gaming franchises ever, it’s surreal,” says wrestling icon Kenny Omega. “I’m super excited about my Soldier Card, and I think players will love the artwork, the attack animation…and the damage I can cause to enemies!”

“As a fan of the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio games, I am honored to be asked to appear in one of the Soldier Cards from Like a Dragon: Ishin!“. As an emotionally involved person in the story of Like a Dragon, I’m both nervous and excited to be part of Ryoma’s journey,” says Rahul Kohli. “It was really exciting to see how SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s close relationship with the fan community manifested itself in these cards. Not only am I honored to be a part of the community, but also to play a part in the series.”

“Create Soldier Cards by Kenny and Rahul, two true fans of the series Like a Dragon, it was a really fun and fulfilling experience. We worked with each of them individually to create unique and personalized cards, allowing them to unleash their creativity. The result makes us very happy, and I am convinced that the players will be too,” says the lead producer of Like a Dragon: Ishin!Hiroyuki Sakamoto.

About Like a Dragon: Ishin!

In the Kyo of 1860, one samurai’s solemn fight for justice is set to change the course of Japanese history forever. He draws his sword and participates in the revolution in this historical adventure. The missing chapter in the series of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio lands in the West! The samurai epic by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Like a Dragon: Ishin! will be released globally on February 21, 2023 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam. Players who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition will receive early access to the game, starting February 17th.