Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and his crazy activities show up again in a gameplay video of over 50 minutes published by Sega, which you can find in the player below.

The video is taken from the demo of the game which will be included with the purchase of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, the new game in the series which will once again star Kazuma Kiryu and will be released on November 9th.

The film shows a bit of everything, from turn-based combat with renewed mechanics to the numerous secondary and leisure activities available on the Hawaiian streets, such as Segway rides, the inevitable karaoke and the home delivery mini-game on a bicycle parody of Crazy Taxi.