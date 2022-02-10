Mexico.- Al America club and Santiago Solari it rains on wet and it is that hours after the start of day 5 of the Liga MX they have presented one more problem and that is that after the injury of Jorge Sánchez that goes on for several weeks and the suspension of Miguel Layún , Who will take the position on the right side? To solve this problem, during the week the Argentine was testing some line-ups that could work for his next duel against Santos’ team.

The defensive zone is the one that has undergone the most changes at the start of the MX League for Club América, the duel against San Luis last Saturday revealed its deficiencies and as if that were not enough, it left two players disabled who will miss this week’s game. On the one hand, Sebastián Cáceres, who suffered a dislocated shoulder, will not be there, like Miguel Layún, who was expelled and punished for two games.

Read more: Liga MX: “It’s a 6-point game” Luis García assures that Toluca will go to San Luis to win

To this is added the injury of Jorge Sanchez that left him out for several weeks, which leaves only 4 defensive elements that can make up the last line. Luis Fuentes, Bruno Valdez, Jorge Meré and Jordan Silva, who could also join him is Salvador Reyes who would settle down the left wing, that would leave the central defender with Jordan Silva and Meré/Valdez, at the decision of Solari and the A key element would be Luis Fuentes, who could be enabled from the right to cover that position for the next two games.

Santiago Solari will have to find the best standing against Santos Laguna | Photo: Jam Media

There is also the possibility that Santiago Solari will play with Bruno Valdez and Jordan Silva in central and enable Jorge Mere to the right so as not to lose much with Fuentes’ speed, and as extreme cases it would be to enable midfielders like Juan Otero to come out from the sideline and reach the baseline, but it would be one of the riskiest shots America will have.

Read more: Liga MX: In Pumas they assume the responsibility of facing Concachampions this year

At the moment, the recovery time of Jorge Sánchez, who had a ligament injury in Mexico’s duel against Jamaica last January, has not been revealed. Miguel Layún will be able to return to play in Liga MX until date 7 after completing his suspension matches, he will miss the match against Santos and Pachuca. Added to these casualties is that of Pedro Aquino who also underwent surgery for a foot injury and will be out for a long time.

América has had the worst start in a long time, it is in 16th place with only 1 point, after drawing on date 1 against Puebla and adding two defeats against Atlas and San Luis. Together with Querétaro, Santos and Mazatlán they are the only ones that have not won a game in Liga MX, although they have a pending game that with some winning combinations could go up in the table.