Mexico.- This Sunday Toluca will return to action in MX League and they will do it playing at home in the continuation of Day 12 of Clausura 2022. Their rival will be the Puebla team, a match that will not be easy at all because in recent years the strip has been indigestible to the Devils who have been got a lot of results. In this opportunity, Toluca will look for 3 things, a good game as a whole, the goal and of course to get the 3 points.

The first point refers to the fact that Toluca, despite the fact that it has had several changes throughout the season, has left much to be desired in all areas of the field, especially in defense since they are the worst defense together with Mazatlán FC with more than 20 goals against, while things are not as good as expected up front, as they are far from excellent.

Linked to the first point appears the second slogan of Toluca which is the goal, Nacho Ambriz’s team has suffered a drought of 2 games in a row with zero goals, in total in the season there have been 3 games in which they have remained in zero. He now has 180 minutes without scoring but if he has added 6 goals against, which speaks of the complications that the team is going through and that has given the team a lot of concern. SD.

Toluca has had a drought in the attack of 2 dates | Photo: Jam Media

And last but most important is the issue of winning, because they have already played 2 games without a win, demonstrating a real disaster, victory is something they urgently need because they are in 12th place with 13 points and they are drifting, well it depends totally up to themselves to stay, but in case of losing they could lose that advantage because there are at least 4 teams that could take advantage of a third consecutive loss to surpass them in the table.

In the last games against Puebla in Liga MX, Toluca has had some problems in 2 of 5 games, they have been left in zero and have received many goals more than 10 while they have only scored 6. The most remembered game between these two teams was lived in Clausura 2021 just a year ago when they played in the Nemesis Ten and in a duel of somersaults he was left with a score of 4-4, something that was the sensation for both clubs because of how things turned out.

The actions of the match will take place this Sunday, April 3 at 12:00 pm and can be seen completely live on the signal of TUDN and Las Estrellas, all from the field of Nemesio Diez.