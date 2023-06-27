Los Angeles, California.- André-Pierre Gignac appeared on the golden night of the 2023 Liga MX Ballon d’Or awards by being nominated as the player who scored the Best Goal of the 2022-23 Season, which he won and later he gave it to a young soccer player who was the special guest of the club.

At the gala, held at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles, California, a boy named Alberto García, who plays soccer from an electric wheelchair because he has motor disabilities.

A documentary was shown at the event that touched the heart of André-Pierre Gignac to make the decision to give this recognition to ‘Beto’ who is part of the Tigres PowerChair club, a project created by the institution that promotes inclusion and equity in sport .

«Watching the documentary what happened with the captain and with ‘beto’, the interviews with the children touched my heart. At that moment I said: “If he won the best goal, I’m going to give them the prize,” he said on the red carpet for the 2023 Ballon d’Or.

“It is not an act of humility or anything, I spoke from the heart, I gave them to him but I have another six left at home,” added André-Pierre Gignac, who did not forget his partner, Sebastián Córdova, to whom he gave credit in his score to win the Best Goal of the Year award.

“It was due to a great job by Sebastián (Córdova), a wall that we made in the midfield, then the fight like an animal, hitting him like a pipe and with a beautiful left-footed center I just had to finish, nothing more” said the 37 year old French striker.