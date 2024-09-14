There are only a few hours left until the match in Regular Phase most important of the semester is played, it is about the National Classicwhere America and Chivas are looking for more than 3 points, they want the glory of beating their hated rival again Liga MX.

Therefore, both André Jardine as Fernando Gago They are preparing their best 11 to take to the field at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium to bring to life another edition of the National Classic. Although not all is good news as both teams will not have all their men available.

América will be going into this match without important players such as Diego Valdés, who was injured in their last match. They will also be without Sebastián Cáceres and the already well-known case of Igor Lichnovsky, who will be out for the rest of the season. But the good thing is that Alejandro Zendejas could return in this match.

Chivas For its part, it will also have a couple of important casualties, Javier Hernández, who did not recover from his injury, was not called up, the same situation with Gilberto Sepulveda who had some discomfort during the week. Thus, none of the teams arrive with their full squad.

Still, the emotional issue is important and Chivas has it on its side. El Rebaño is coming off a thrashing of FC Juárez. On the other hand, América lost to Cruz Azul and a friendly match which it also failed to win.

Possible Lineups

America

Luis Angel Malagon, Israel Reyes, Nestor Araujo, Ramon Juarez, Cristian Borja; Jonathan Dos Santos, Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez, Brian Rodriguez, Erick Sanchez and Henry Martin.

Chivas

Raul Rangel, Alan Mozo, Antonio Briseno, Jose Castillo, Mato Chavez, Fernando Gonzalez, Erick Gutierrez, Fernando Beltran, Cade Cowell, Roberto Alvarado and Armando Gonzalez.

He National Classic This will be played Saturday, September 14 at o’clock 18:50 pm (Central Mexico) and can be seen live on TUDN, Channel 5 and VIX, and the match can also be followed minute by minute through our Debate portal.