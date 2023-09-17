Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Good and bad news for Rayados de Monterrey tonight in the BBVA stadium. In the first instance he managed to defeat Club Leon to reach four victories and get into the direct qualification zone for Apertura 2023 of Liga MX.

However, the squad Fernando Ortiz He is worried because during the game his scorer, Sergio Canalesleft the field injured, which is not favorable for the club knowing that next week they will play the Royal Classic against UANL Tigers.

‘The gang’ took the advantage when the own goal of Osvaldo Rodriguez in his intention to avoid the shooting of Maximiliano Mezawhich followed the step of Jesus Gallardo to head to the area of Rodolfo Cota. The full-back accelerated to avoid the risk of committing a penalty, but was unlucky enough to slot the ball into his own goal.

In the aggregate Rayados de Monterrey extended their advantage with the penalty from the aforementioned Sergio Canales (45+1′)who has already scored five goals since his arrival at El Barrial, four of them have been from eleven meters, two in this Opening 2023.

In that section the albiazul youth player, Ali Avila (45′)he was expelled and Club Leon scored with the header of Federico Viñas (45+6′) after taking a free kick Elias Hernandez when ten minutes are added before halftime.

For the second half the beast had to tie the duel but the game became complicated when the youth player, also Héctor Yael Uribe (66′) committed a foul outside the area that cost him the red card, after the review of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Monterrey Soccer Club being ten against ten he achieved the lapidary goal through Jordi Cortizo (81′) with reinforcement assistance Mexican, Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Coronawho debuted in the tournament after replacing Maximiliano Meza. 3-1 official.

