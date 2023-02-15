Being a professional athlete, in this case a Liga MX footballer, the money received from salary is not a bad thing, especially if you are part of an organization like the eagles of americaso the comforts and luxuries that this type of player can have are far above those of ‘ordinary’ people.

That being said, it is normal for both family, acquaintances, or ‘friends’ to often love each other. hang on fame and money from these athletes, inviting them to invest in their companies or businesses, with the promise of being able to generate extra profit.

Such was the case of Miguel Layún, veteran winger of Club América, and also a member of the Mexican teamdisputing 2 World CupsBrazil 2014, and Russia 2018.

His story

In an interview with the ‘influencer’ moris dieckLayún, 34, revealed that a long time ago, an acquaintance invited him to invest in a restaurant, which would be managed through an application, where profits could be monitored.

“To make a long story short, it turns out that it was all a scam. There was a theater set up in all this, the shares were in the name of another person, a mess. He was selling what belonged to him (the business), but it wasn’t his. I didn’t want to investigate anymore, I just spoke and told him, ‘we are going to resolve this issue for peace and that’s it.’ I don’t want issues, I don’t want lawsuits, but you’re not going to keep my family’s assets”, Layún said, in words published by AS Mexico.

As far as the Closing 2023 of the Liga MX, Miguel Layún has only seen activity in one game, playing 90 minutes, with América adding 2 wins and 4 draws, located in fourth position in the general table.

We recommend you read

“Fortunately we resolved the issue, I ended up losing part of the money. Of what I lost it would have been a million pesos, a million and a half. I have to recover the rest based on business profits”, concluded the footballer.