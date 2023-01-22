Mexico.- In the last hours the name of Miguel Layun and other former Club América players such as Braulio Moon Y Giovani Dos Santos They have been the target of criticism after some videos were released where they greeted the government Secretary,

Adam Augusto Lopez Well, they consider that it is about giving support to a political campaign, something that in the case of America’s 19 would be sanctioned for being active, but now it has been the same footballer who has come out to clarify things.

After the criticism against Miguel Layún will be unleashed, because the American fans and followers of the politics They assured that what he did was something out of place and even a lack of knowledge, they have even sought a way to sanction the player, but with this came the reply from Layún who on social networks assured that he does not support anyone in the politics and that the video is taken out of context.

“I didn’t think it was necessary to PROVE what is logical, but given the attacks received I want to leave different messages that I send to my friends/acquaintances when they request it, all with the same structure. I am a person who does NOT like politics, I don’t see news”, reads a first publication where he also adds some other similar videos.

follow his thread Twitter with more indications to clarify that at no time did he seek to make any publicity for anyone, he even assures that from now on he will have to restrict greetings only to people he knows, since they request him and he does not ask what they are for,

It only attends requests from fans or close people.

In addition, Miguel Layún added a screenshot in which it is seen that someone asks him to please make a greeting video for some friends and where he asks that the video not be used for things other than what they really request. He also points out that he does not watch the news because of the stress they caused his father, which is why he used to not look at them and therefore was not interested in following politics.

For now, no pronouncement has been made. America club nor the Liga MX, which could give them some sanction if they consider that there was a violation of the Mexican soccer ethics regulation, in which they demand that there be no contact with political issues, as has happened on other occasions.