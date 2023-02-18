Just over a week ago the arrival of Diego Cocca as the new technical director of the Mexican Soccer Team, who left his position in the UANL Tigers in Liga MX, to take on the challenge of leading El Tri towards the 2026 World Cup.

Said World Cup will be taking place in USACanada, and Mexico, so the 3 countries are already automatically classified for the fair, this being confirmed a couple of days ago by FIFA.

Before Cocca came to the Tri bench, the Mexican coach, michael herrerawho was once in charge of the National Team from 2013 to 2015, taking the Aztec team to the Brazil World Cup 2014 where they fell in the round of 16 against the Netherlands, was also strongly considered, however, Cocca was chosen.

Speaking to TUDN, Herrera, who ultimately ended up signing with the Xolos of Tijuana As his new strategist, he assured that he was the best option, since wherever he has arrived he has given results with titles, in addition to being characterized by debuting young talents.

“In my case it is taking out, taking out and taking out (players) because I did it in Monterrey, in Tigres, in America, where I have stopped, I have tried to take out youngsters, I like to play with youngsters, because I like to give the Mexicans the opportunity , that competes I am not fighting with the foreigner, on the contrary, the foreigner is necessary and in all countries there are important foreignersHerrera commented.

It should be noted that Miguel Herrera is partially telling the truth, since he has achieved various titles in the MX League, and many young people have debuted, however, the 2 championships he has achieved as a coach are with América, achieving 2 leagues, plus one mx cupand a Champion of Champions.

With the Mexican National Team he only won the Gold Cup title in 2015, the penultimate time that El Tri won said competition, so that they would then win it until 2019 with Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, and losing in 2021 against the United States .

“We give confidence, we give results, we are guys who have won, Nacho Ambriz and I, we are Mexicans who have given titles and good players, in my case I made my debutHerrera added.