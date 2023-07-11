Leon, Guanajuato.- Club Leon capitalized on Tuzos del Pachuca at the Nou Camp today with three identical goals in the first half of the game corresponding to matchday 2 of the Apertura 2023 Liga Mx. The last nail in the coffin came until the end of hostilities.

The template of Nicolas Larcamon He beat his uncomfortable brother by way of the aerial game. Elias Hernandez dribbled to the edge of the penalty area to send a cross to the location of Ivan Moreno (21′) to get ahead of the locals.

About the replenishment time emerald club damaged the cabin again Oscar Ustari with separate occasions by Steven Barreiro (45+2′) and Jesus Angulo (45+5′)leaving without the possibility of reaction to the set of Guillermo Almada that suffers the ravages of the past campaign.

Club León was merciful to the hidalguenses to process the second 45′ of the game in the Jungle until the last minute of the game when one more came to his account, through Brian Rubio (90’6′). 4-0 official.

The campus of Shallows scores from three in their second duel as a local of the Apertura 2023 to sleep in sixth place. Instead, the tubes they will be in the thirteenth box with a digit. For date 3 Club Leon visit the current champion, UANL Tigersand Pachuca receives the UNAM Cougars.