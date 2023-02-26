In the first half of this Saturday’s match between the eagles of america and the Atlasthe current scoring leader of the Closing 2023 of Liga MX, Henry Martín, once again showed his great ability with a great goal.

After receiving a filtered pass from the right side, Martín took a strong shot that passed through the hands of the red and black goalkeeper who embedded himself in the back of the nets for the momentary 2-0, although the first half ended 1 -2 after a great free kick from Brian Lozano.

In this way, Martín became the first player in the tournament to reach 10 goals, 3 more than his closest rival, the Argentine. Rogelio Funes Mori of the Rayados del Monterrey.

in a state of grace

Of the 8 games played for the Mexican striker, in 7 he has started, and he has had an important participation in each of them, with his 10 goals, in addition to having given 3 assists for goals.

As if that were not enough, Henry Martín adds a triplet and a doublet in the tournament, being without a doubt the figure of America, and without a doubt earning his opportunity to be considered by Diego Cocca for the Mexican teamwhich will begin its participation in the Concacaf Nations League next March.

In the same way, at the age of 30, Henry Martín is on his way to becoming a scoring champion for the first time, and in addition to being the first Mexican to win this distinction since Alan Pulido in 2019 for Chivas.