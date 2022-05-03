The good news reached the camp of the Chivas del Guadalajara in its facilities green valleywhere the first team works with high spirits and will remain so during the week and before a match as important as the one in reclassification against the Cougars from UNAM.

And it is that three of his players returned to work with the team on Tuesday: Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderon, Edward Torres Y Fernando “Nene” Beltranwho trained together with their other teammates.

Thus, the coaching staff commanded by Richard Chain will have more options to draw on to prepare the 11th and the strategy in search of overcoming the Pedregal team again.

We recommend you read

The playoff match between Chivas and Pumas will take place on Sunday, May 8 at 7:15 p.m. (Central Mexico time) on the field of Akron Stadium.