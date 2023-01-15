Nothing could be done by the Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, in the win that Salernitana received this Sunday on matchday 18 of the Serie A season with a score of 8-2 against the Atalanta team.

The Aztec goalkeeper did a lot to avoid further humiliation this Sunday, since he saved a penalty and also had five phenomenal saveswhich prevented the marker from being more bulky.

The story began at minute 4, when a distant shot from Jeremy Boga it was deflected by a defender, making it impossible for Memo Ochoa to save, by completely changing the trajectory of the ball to make it 1-0.

However, the 1-1 came very soon through Boulaye Dayby defining perfectly, after a long clearance from Ochoa to 10. With the tie it was thought that Salernitana could put up a fight, but the story was very different.

At 20′, it was 2-1 from 11 steps, in a penalty that Ademola Lookman took and that Memo Ochoa was very close to stopping, when he touched the ball, but the ball ended up in the nets.

The collapse of Salernitana occurred two minutes after the last goal with a header from Giorgio Scalvini, who put a number on the scoreboard in the rout that was already beginning to be noticed more bulky.

We recommend you read

Rasmus Hojlund made it 4-0 before the end of the break, while goal five was scored by Ademola Lookman (53′), Ederson (60′) and Nadir Zortea (84′) scored the remaining goals for Atalanta, while Hans Nicolussi Caviglia made it 6-2 for Salernitana at 66′.