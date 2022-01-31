Toluca female missed the opportunity to add on the double date in the Closing 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil to lose all three games he played in seven days, so they kept the four units obtained until matchday 3.

Las Diablas began the tournament with a victory on the first day against Puebla Femenil as a visitor and for the second week tied with Tijuana in a duel full of goals that ended in a three-way tie.

On matchday 3, the Mexican team lost two goals on their visit to Chivas last Monday and on Thursday they lost by the slightest difference against Santos.

The losing streak of three consecutive losses It finished gestating this afternoon at the Nemesio Diez, with the loss one to three in their local game against Pachuca, a team that currently leads the general table.

The four points from Toluca Femenil have the team in thirteenth position in the standings, but a victory on matchday 6 against Atlético de San Luis could put them in the league zone and recover the good pace that allowed them to add their only units in the first pair of games.