Mexico.- After the scandalous win that Women’s Toluca received against Pachuca, the changes in the scarlet team arrived and this Thursday, surprisingly, 3 players were left out of the club without any explanation. Sandra Daniela Lozano, Noemi Granados and Gloria Villamayor were left out.

Through a statement you can read the decision of the board that has taken the fans somewhat by surprise, who reacted quickly to the situation asking for explanations. For now the set of heck They have not said anything about it but it is expected that things will be clarified later.

“By directive decision, as of this date, the players Sandra Daniela Lozano, Naomi Granados Y Gloria Villamayorthey will stop being part of our first women’s team”, it reads. It must be clarified that the decision could also be aimed at the fact that the Women’s MX League still allows the registration and deregistration of players for the Clausura 2023.

The participation of the players in the Clausura 2023 was little, as in the case of Sandra Lozano who is a goalkeeper and who started the tournament as a starter playing the 90 minutes but for Matchday 2 she went to the bench, before that she was the starting goalkeeper of Las Diablas with more than half the matches. She arrived at the club at the 2020 Opening.

The case of Noemi Granados is even more curious since she had been a starter in the Women’s MX League in these first two games with the 180 minutes played, before that she was also a starter for the team in the largest number of tournaments. Granados joined the team at the Apertura 2019.

And Gloria Villamayor who also saw action with 38 minutes and a game played as a starter. In her special case, she joined the team at Apertura 2022, the last tournament, Diabla being her first and only team on the pink circuit.