The royal teams of the Women’s MX League They waited until the last day of transfers to give some announcements regarding transfers for Clausura 2023. Both Striped from Monterrey like tigers they waited until the last moment to confirm their transfer for this tournament.

In the case of the Amazons, this Thursday they made official the departure of Uchenna Kanu and with this they also gave the news of the arrival of Riley Parkerwho arrives from Racing Louisville, the new team for the Nigerian forward, although in a totally separate move.

Regardless of the sale of Kanu, the two teams agreed to the loan until June of Parker, chosen by Racing in the last draft of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Although the feline team did not specify how long the loan will be for, The Athletic pointed out that it will last until June, when the term ends. Closing 2023.

Parker only came to Racing Louisville after the draft, but will be on loan in Mexico. Photo: Twitter @RacingLouFC

In this context, although the agreement was with the Racing Louisville FCthe lead comes from the Alabama Soccer, where she scored 17 goals last season and was a semifinalist at the prestigious Women’s MAC Hermann Trophy. She will now put herself under the orders of Carmelina Moscatowho will seek his two-time championship in Mexico.

Parker, 22, began his career at the High School Flower Mound Marcuswhere she was recognized as the District MVP in 2017. While with Alabama, she recorded a total of 13 assists and 25 goals, of which 17 were converted last season, in what was a record for the institution.

Now, at 22, he will join his compatriot mia fishel already the mexican Stephany Major as Tigres’ attacking options this semester, all complemented by the contribution of Lizbeth Ovalleanother of the club’s goalscorers and, above all, one of the top assisters that the Amazons have.