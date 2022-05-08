The Chivas from Guadalajara are looking to seal the ticket to the semifinals of the Grita México Clausura2022 tournament of the Women’s MX League and they continue with the preparation for the second leg of the quarterfinals, a duel in which they will not be able to count on their player Rubí Soto.

The Chivas who could not take advantage on Friday by drawing 2-2 on their visit to the Pumas in the first leg of the Liga MX Femenil quarterfinals, announced this Sunday that Soto will not be part of the players who will play the match back at Akron Stadium this Monday.

The Department of Sports Sciences of the Sacred Flock reported on the status of Rubí Soto, who had to leave the first leg of the quarterfinals against Pumas at minute 11, and Atzimba Casas, who will return to training with the rest of his teammates.

“Ruby He left the exchange as soon as the match against Pumas started when he referred to a discomfort in his right leg, for which he underwent an MRI that resulted in an injury to his femoral biceps, which will prevent him from being in the Quarterfinals duel. Final”, reads the statement issued by the club.

“Atzimba has recovered from his discomfort in the lower back and after concluding his physical readaptation period, he is in a position to train with the same team as of Monday”, so he will be able to see action this Monday in the return of the quarterfinals. end of the Women’s MX League.

The Chivas will receive Pumas this Monday at the Akron Stadium in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX Leaguemeeting in which they arrive with a global score tied 2-2.