In order to maintain the general sub-leadership of the tournament, the team of the UNAM Cougars The women’s team will receive Atlético de San Luis this Saturday, at 5:00 in the afternoon, at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in a duel on matchday six of the Apertura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX League.

The Cougars They have had an outstanding start to the competition by adding 10 of the 15 points played so far in the Liga MX Femenil. Only the champions, Chivas de Guadalajara, have had a better start by winning five consecutive victories.

However, the fight for second place is extremely close, since, in addition to the Auriazules, four other squads also have ten units (Tigres, América, Toluca and Tijuana) but have a goal difference lower than that of the Directed by Karina Baez.

Pumas receives San Luis this Saturday on date 6 of the Liga MX Femenil/@PumasMXFemenil

For this reason, they cannot slow down and, although in theory, the potosinas look like a rival by way of being in penultimate place in the general classification, with only three points, they should not be overconfident, since they have just achieved their first victory of the 2022 Opening of the Women’s MX League against Cruz Azul, who was stripped of his undefeated status.

There is also the recent history of the duel last semester, when they met on date 16 of the Grita México C22 tournament. On that occasion, two goals were required in the final stretch of the match (scored by Aerial Chavarin and Natalia Macías Valadez) to secure the three points in dramatic fashion and keep alive the hopes of qualifying for the final phase, which was achieved by the felines with another last minute win, against Toluca, on Date 17.

We recommend you read

In six previous confrontations between auriazules and rojiblancas in the Women’s MX Leaguethe balance is very favorable for the Cougarswith four wins, one draw and only one loss, in addition to having scored nine goals and received only four.