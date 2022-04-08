Women’s roosters lose to the Atlas; league its third consecutive loss. The team from Queretaro again missed out on the venue and fell by a score of 1-3 against Atlas Femenil in a game pending on matchday 10 of Clausura 2022.

The Querétaro squad is not having a good time in this current contest, since with the fall against the Rojinegras del Atlas, their suffering is spreading in the tournament Closure 2022.

The consecutive defeats of Gallos Blancos de Querétaro occurred first against Diablas Rojas del Toluca with a score of 3-0 as visitors, then against Xolos de Tijuana at home with a score of 2-0 against and now this one against Atlas in duel pending in the Liga MX Femenil.

This week, Gallos Blancos de Querétaro will have free time to better plan a tactical scheme for what comes after this FIFA date. Querétaro’s next commitment is against FC Juárez as visitors.

So far, this bad streak of Gallos Blancos has not removed it from the classification zone positions, ranking tenth in the general table with a total of 14 units so far in the Clausura 2022 tournament on the pink circuit.

Querétaro is one of the teams that has conceded the most goals in this tournament with a total of 24, this has not helped the filibuster team much in its desire to be among the first places.