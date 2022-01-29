Luis blunt arrived at the set Monterey for this tournament, full request by the technical director Javier Aguirre, thinking of winning the championship of MX League, while making history in the Club World Cup of the FIFA in a couple of days, bringing experience to the midfield, tours, high pressure, as well as offensive goals for the Pandilla. So far, the born in sound, has not had its best version in Nuevo León.

2021 showed both sides of the coin for Romo, having a surprising first half of the year, guiding the cement workers to obtain the long-awaited ninth star on their shield, converting the goal in the first leg against Santos Laguna, a situation that increased their hopes of heading to the old continent. As if that were not enough, Jaime Lozano requested the midfielder as a reinforcement in the list of players that made up the Mexico squad for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, scoring goals and providing assists during the summer fair where El Tri won the bronze medal.

After his arrival in Monterrey, the Mexican midfielder has not finished adapting to the tactical stoppage of “Vasco”, in addition to starting the preseason late with the Rayados, this situation, coupled with the contagion by COVID 19, the sonorense was not available for date one del Grita México 2021. On matchday two, he played his first minutes by defeating Nexaca as a visitor 4 to 0, playing the 90 minutes. For the last Liga MX match against Cruz Aul, Romo was part of the starting 11, playing 64 minutes.

“Really, the treatment at Cruz Azul was never bad, it was very good, I don’t know, they talk about a lot of things but you arrive in Monterrey and you also realize that it is on another level, in terms of facilities, food, everything that they give, of everything they demand of you too. It is a deal with many responsibilities and it is also good that they make you see the human side and that they try to always keep you on a positive line of work” mentioned the 26-year-old midfielder in an interview for Récord.

The situation with Cruz Azul, his previous club, seemed unsustainable, about to break; For this reason, La Maquina, aware that Romo’s contract ended in December of this year, and as of June he could negotiate with any team completely free of charge, sought immediate exits for the 26-year-old player. In that sense, Monterrey raised his hand to take him to their ranks.